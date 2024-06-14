Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Insider Selling

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 694,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,530,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Specifically, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Faye Feller sold 287,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $1,332,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Geron Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. On average, analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 577,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after acquiring an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 753,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 365,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

