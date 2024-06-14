Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAND

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 250.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a P/E ratio of 225.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.