Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.22

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 30460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.57.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -207.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2,217.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 162,634 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 155,616 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,519 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

