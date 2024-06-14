Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

NYSE:GL opened at $79.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 in the last three months. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $2,297,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $1,788,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

