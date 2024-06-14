GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB) Short Interest Up 91.5% in May

GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AAPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.
About GraniteShares 2x Long AAPL Daily ETF
