GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up to $56.04

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.04, but opened at $59.50. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $61.45, with a volume of 451,951 shares trading hands.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the first quarter valued at about $533,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

