Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Greystone Housing Impact Investors to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

Shares of NYSE GHI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.66. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading decreased their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

