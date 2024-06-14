GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Freshpet by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,210 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,709,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,322,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,689,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,864 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $792,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $125.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.48 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.