GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,456 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $205,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Stock Down 2.1 %

GCO opened at $24.77 on Friday. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $288.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.66 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

