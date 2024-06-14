GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 557,079 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 103.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,096,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,079 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.74% of Gannett worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Gannett by 285.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 46,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gannett by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,462,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 100,837 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Gannett by 14.4% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,056,000 after buying an additional 1,078,841 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.

Separately, Citigroup raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on Gannett

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.