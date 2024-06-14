GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 123,898 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of World Kinect at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the third quarter valued at about $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,874,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.96. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. World Kinect Co. has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

