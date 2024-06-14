GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73,355 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Hello Group worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Hello Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 370,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 43,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $853.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

