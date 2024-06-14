GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 1,032.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

