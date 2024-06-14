GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares during the period. Delek US makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Delek US worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 627,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NYSE DK opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.65%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

