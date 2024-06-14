GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.50 Million Holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in U-Haul during the fourth quarter worth about $6,061,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U-Haul in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of U-Haul in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.10. U-Haul Holding has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U-Haul Profile

(Free Report)

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.