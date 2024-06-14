GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.74 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,215,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 143,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 274,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,349,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,935,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,380,000 after buying an additional 688,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.16 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $180.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.