GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 777.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Jack in the Box worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 425,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 499,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 270,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.94.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

JACK stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.88. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

About Jack in the Box

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.