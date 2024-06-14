GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.99 Million in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of Kura Sushi USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $82.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.83 million, a P/E ratio of 590.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

