GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $3.09 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,198,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $333.38 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $180.71 and a 12 month high of $338.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.55. The company has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

