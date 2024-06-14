GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $3.30 Million in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after acquiring an additional 211,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.81. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

