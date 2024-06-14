GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 32,775 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,775 shares during the period. Peabody Energy makes up approximately 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Peabody Energy worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Peabody Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

