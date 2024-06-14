GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 67,097 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,097 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,916,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 111,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 573,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.50 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.36%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

