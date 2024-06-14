GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 68,999 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 68,999 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 61.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 19.6% in the third quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 85,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 12.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 25.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of SBLK stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $259.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. Research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.14%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

