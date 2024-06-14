GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics makes up about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.99% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ESPR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

