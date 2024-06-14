GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.59% of Zumiez worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,551 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,780 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 39,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,055 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $17.80 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

