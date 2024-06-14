GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,429 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 41,771 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.05% of Transocean worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of RIG opened at $5.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Transocean Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $526,325,112.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

