GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 29,168 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.21% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $850,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 344,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after buying an additional 78,067 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 477,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 247,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $137,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

