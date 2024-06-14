GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 32,084 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,084 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wendy’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,208,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,492,000 after buying an additional 113,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.81.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

