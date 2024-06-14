GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 619 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $306.03 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $129.23 and a 1 year high of $331.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.08 and a 200 day moving average of $250.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $274.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.81.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

