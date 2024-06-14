Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.32. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,478 shares trading hands.

Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $282,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

