Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.32. Gyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.23, with a volume of 1,478 shares trading hands.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.
Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gyre Therapeutics
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Gyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.