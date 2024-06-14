Halma (LON:HLMA) Trading 7.5% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) was up 7.5% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,548 ($32.45) and last traded at GBX 2,526 ($32.17). Approximately 2,303,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 601,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,350 ($29.92).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. Halma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLMA shares. Barclays upgraded Halma to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.88) to GBX 2,650 ($33.75) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Halma Stock Up 13.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,228.57, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,269.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,248.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

