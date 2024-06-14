Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Announces Dividend of GBX 13.20

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,673 ($34.04) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,276.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,250.93. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,711 ($34.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,255.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halma to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,425 ($30.88) to GBX 2,650 ($33.75) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

