Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.66 EPS.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%.
Shares of HALO opened at $49.62 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.
In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,338,800. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after acquiring an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
