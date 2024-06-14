Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Top 2 Cheap Dividend Growers to Buy Now and Ride Into Retirement
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.