Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 2,580 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.