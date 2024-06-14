Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 1,501 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

