Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

FDL opened at $37.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $39.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.89.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

