Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 951.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $13,520,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 573,086 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $9,982,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after purchasing an additional 494,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.24. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

