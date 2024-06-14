Harbour Investments Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $76.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

