Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 28,795 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 136.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $215.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average is $200.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.