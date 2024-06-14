Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

