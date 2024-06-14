Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,245,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,797,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 542,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after buying an additional 248,909 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,685,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.