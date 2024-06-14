Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $8.28

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.28, but opened at $8.51. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 471,269 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

