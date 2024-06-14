Harry Shuman Sells 1,000 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) VP Harry Shuman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $53,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,646.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Harry Shuman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of Merus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of Merus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $317,340.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $57.65 on Friday. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. On average, analysts predict that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merus from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merus from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Merus by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Merus by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

