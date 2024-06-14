Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.88% from the company’s current price.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HAS opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 572.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

