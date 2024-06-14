Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Up to $58.02

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $58.02, but opened at $60.30. Hasbro shares last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 451,171 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hasbro by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $82,523,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

