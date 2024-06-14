Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market cap of $747.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $60.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.49.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

