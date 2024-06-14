HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Eric E. Burwell Acquires 6,000 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) Director Eric E. Burwell bought 6,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. 2,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $600.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.86. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. HBT Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.29 million. On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $6,497,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

