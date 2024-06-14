HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionomics in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics makes up about 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

