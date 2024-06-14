HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionomics in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.
Bionomics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.
Institutional Trading of Bionomics
Bionomics Company Profile
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bionomics
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.