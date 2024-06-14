HC Wainwright Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOXFree Report) – HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bionomics in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.99) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bionomics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNOX opened at $0.83 on Friday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOXFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 815,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Bionomics makes up about 1.5% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned about 9.99% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

