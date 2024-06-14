HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.
APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.