HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CABA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

CABA stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,783. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $494.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.47. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

